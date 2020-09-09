Labor Day weekend travel trends up since March

DULLES Va. (WDVM) — Short TSA lines, very few travelers, and no rideshare pickups lined up outside, was a rare sight to see at Dulles International Airport on a holiday weekend, however, by the numbers, traveler trends were up nationwide.

Labor day weekend brought the most travelers to airports since the beginning of the pandemic. Around 968,000 passengers were screened last Friday according to TSA.

Labor Day weekend trends

Credit: TSA

“So on Friday September 4th we came pretty close to topping one million passengers. Typically this time of year, TSA would screen maybe 2.1, 2.2 million people a day” said TSA Spokesperson, Lisa Farbstein.

These numbers reflect a major increase since April when TSA screened less than 100,000 people nationally.

Traveler Trends in April 2020 compared to April 2019

Credit: TSA

“But the low was on April 14 when TSA screened 87,000 people, that is what I would say was rock bottom” said Farbstein.

Farbstein put the reality of the trends in perspective after she stated that airports the size of JFK or LAX would typically see over 100,000 passengers per day pre-pandemic.

Over the weekend, United’s hub at Dulles saw under 10,000 passengers, the most travelers its seen since March.

United is taking precautions to keep airplanes clean, using HEPA filters to ensure clean air, but the CDC warns about the potential dangers of crowded airplanes.

United announced it is operating at 34% of its normal rate this month nationally, and will boost up to 40% next month.

Dulles representatives were unable to speculate on airport traffic over the upcoming months, but the data shows that more people are traveling, however, nowhere close to last year’s rates.

To track the daily number of TSA screened passengers, click here.