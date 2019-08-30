Labor Day weekend “takes flight”: Reagan National and Dulles International prepare for takeoff

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority says Labor Day weekend is the lightest weekend of travel of the summer at Dulles International and Reagan National Airports.

Rob Yingling says travel is up in 2019; airlines are seeing fuller aircrafts with more routes being introduced. But Yingling says Dulles and Reagan can handle it; the airports are increasing roadside luggage drop off this weekend and suggest leaving home hours ahead of your flight.

“The most difficult part of your journey could be the drive to the airport itself,” said Yingling. “Because the roads will be packed at certain times during the Labor Day weekend.”

Airlines will also increase staffing at the ticket counter and the gates to accommodate for full flights.