La ColectiVA: ACPD turned over 104 people to ICE between Jan 2019 and Oct 2020

“It is long-standing policy that Arlington County law enforcement has not and will not monitor, detain, interview, or investigate a person solely for the purpose of determining their immigration status,” said ACPD spokesperson Ashley Savage.

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — “Their loved one had been taken to the local county jail, the family went to pay the bail, just to be told after paying their amount of money that the family member was no longer there, that they had been transferred to ICE custody.”

That’s one of many stories organizers of La ColectiVA heard before they partnered with the National Immigration Project and the National Lawyers Guild to study the Arlington County Police Department’s relationship with ICE, or U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Through public records, La ColectiVA found that the Arlington County Sheriff’s Office (which is in charge of the jail) “turned over 104 people with an ICE detainer” between January 2019 and October 2020.

One of those people was a man involved in a fender bender. According to a police report, on August 31, 2019, police responded to the area of Columbia Pike and S. Buchanan Street. “The driver of one of the vehicles stated he did not have a driver’s license” and gave the officer a fraudulent ID.

“While attempting to confirm if the subject had a valid driver’s license or permit,” the report continues, “officers performed a routine NCIC/VCIN check which returned as a deported felon with a request to contact Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).”

In its fact sheet, La ColectiVA points out that the county’s cooperation with ICE is optional. ACPD spokesperson Ashley Savage says officers “that develop reasonable suspicion of a person’s undocumented status may only contact ICE” if the suspect is arrested for a felony, a terrorism-related offense, illegal immigration, if there’s an active ICE detainer on the subject, or if they’re suspected of participating in “criminal street gang activity.”

“I think often the county tries to say that they don’t have ‘formal agreements,’ like in other localities, but so many people who end up in deportation proceedings first had interaction with the police at the local level,” said LaColectiVA organizer Danny Cendejas.

La ColectiVA is calling on the police department to stop collaborating with ICE and for Arlington County Board members to invest in housing, education, and healthcare instead. Chair Matt de Ferranti released this statement since the fact sheet was released:

“My colleagues and I believe that County policies and the practices of County government should reflect our values of inclusion of all Arlingtonians and visitors. We value diversity and are committed to our County being a safe, trusted, and welcoming place where immigrants can thrive. With significant involvement from the County Board, the Arlington County Police Department developed a detailed policy on immigration, the bottom line of which is that it is not the role of Arlington County law enforcement to enforce immigration laws. Over the last year, we have engaged with stakeholder organizations, including La ColectiVA, and with civic and community leaders, about individual law enforcement cases that have caused real concern. We take these concerns seriously and we are reviewing our law enforcement agencies’ policies and practices with the Manager, the agencies themselves, and with community stakeholders. We are determined to ensure that policies and practices align with our community’s values and keep our community safe.”

Cendejas says LaColectiVA has not heard from board members directly. “At the end of December, the County Board members were supposed to get back to us within two weeks to let us know a process to identify and implement policies to make these changes. Since then they have been avoiding us and ignoring the community request for action.”