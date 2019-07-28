Korean War Veterans Association holds annual commemoration

(HAGERSTOWN, Md) WDVM – The Korean War Veterans Association in Washington County hosted their annual commemoration in Hagerstown.

Veterans from Washington County Gathered Saturday at the memorial site in Hagerstown to remember the lives lost in the Korean War in the 1950s. More than 20 Veterans and their families, along with city officials came to the event.

Jeff Cline, Washington County County Commissioners President, said: “Our veterans need to be honored, and those [who] did not return need to be constantly remembered in our thoughts.”

The Korean war took place between 1950 and 1953. More than a 1,000 of Maryland residents took part in this battle. At least 500 sacrificed their lives in this war, including 30 of those from Washington County.