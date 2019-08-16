Kimberly Nelson takes the oath of office for Martinsburg City Council

MARTINSBURG, W.Va (WDVM) — Kimberly Nelson took her oath of office and became the newest member of the Martinsburg City Council.

“I’m delighted to have been picked for the position. I have a lot of friends and people in the area that are happy about it too,” said Nelson.

Nelson will be representing Ward 4, which is the heart of downtown.

“It’s Queen Street and the King Street and the residences because it involves so many businesses and the main street of Martinsburg, I really take this seriously,” said Nelson.

For the last couple of weeks, Nelson talked to many businesses and people downtown to see what they wanted to see for the city. Nelson believes Martinsburg has a lot of potential.

“We have a tremendous resource here in our city for tourism and we just don’t realize it,” said Nelson.

Nelson will be filling the vacancy filled by the late Mark Baker, who passed away in May. Jason Baker, Mark’s son, serves on the city council. He says even though no one could ever replace his dad, he believes Nelson can carry out the vision his dad had.

“I think that some of the vision that he had that he wasn’t able to fulfill because his life was cut short. I think that Kimberly is energetic and I think the public is going to get to know her better,” said Baker.

Nelson says she never got a chance to meet the late Mark Baker but will honor him as she now sits in his seat.

“I have a lot of respect for him. I’m going to be sitting next to his son. I have respect for the position,” said Nelson.