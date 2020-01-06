KID Museum hosts India day

BETHESDA, Md (WDVM)– The KID Museum in Bethesda hosted India day Sunday where kids came out throughout the county to celebrate India day while also learning about the culture.

Kids enjoyed all-day activities including live performances by India school of dance students, traditional Indian food, craft-making and more. The event focused on combining cultural and stem elements for a hands-on learning experience.

“As part of our learning goals is the empathy and the awareness of the culture itself. Since we live in Montgomery County which is a diverse community we have a big population of Indians we just want to introduce the kids to the tradition of India,” said Dya Ishak, the cultural program director.

The next couple of stops for the KID museum will be Japan, Egypt, and Korea.

For a full list of events and activities, KID Museum will be hosting visit kid-museum.org.