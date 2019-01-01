Keep WDVM 25 on-air with Antietam Cable Video

HAGERSTOWN, Md. - UPDATE:

ANTIETAM CABLE NO LONGER CARRIES WDVM 25.

We regret to inform you that as of 12 a.m. on January 1, 2019, Antietam Cable no longer carries WDVM 25 on their system for Antietam Cable subscribers. CALL 855-699-4613 to demand they bring back WDVM 25.

Since 1970, WDVM has been broadcasting to many of our viewers through Antietam Cable.

But starting December 31 at 11:59 p.m., that will all change.

"WDVM 25's contract with Antietam expires. We are working hard to negotiate an agreement. But if Antietam elects not to renew, Antietam customers will lose WDVM's Washington County news, weather, and sports from the system," Andy Wyatt, vice president and general manager of WDVM said.

Each cable system pays broadcasters for the right to re-broadcast their content. It happens everywhere from DC, to Baltimore and right here in Washington County.

"We are based in Hagerstown. Our station is in Hagerstown. We have been here for 49 years and we cover Hagerstown every single day," Mark Kraham, news director for WDVM said.

WDVM has been a leading source of coverage for local high school sports, weather across Washington County, Hagerstown city council and Washington County council meetings.

WDVM also covers public affairs programs focusing on the week's biggest stories in the Hagerstown area like Sunday Newsmaker and Issues & Insiders.

WDVM is there to lead the way to bring in what is happening in your back yard.

"It would be a shame for Hagerstown viewers to lose this station, 50 years after it came on the air," Kraham said.

If you would like to continue to receive WDVM 25, call Antietam Broadband now at 855-699-4613 keep WDVM 25 on the air.

