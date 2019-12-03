Kamala Harris ends 2020 run

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during the New Hampshire state Democratic Party convention, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Manchester, NH. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

She told her senior staff of the decision Tuesday morning, and later sent an email to supporters.

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — California Sen. Kamala Harris (D) has ended her 2020 presidential campaign.

In her email she wrote, “To you my supporters, it is with deep regret — but also with deep gratitude — that I am suspending my campaign today.”

The senator has struggled to move her low poll numbers in recent months.

Harris acknowledged that financial pressures led to her decision saying she couldn’t fund her own campaign.