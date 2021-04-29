Kaine and Warner introduce bill to support childhood cancer research

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — Virginia Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner introduced the Gabriella Miller Kids First Research Act to support childhood cancer research.

This legislation will provide a new source of funding for the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) Gabriella Miller Kids First Pediatric Research Program (Kids First) by redirecting penalties collected from pharmaceutical, cosmetic, supplement and medical device companies that break the law to pediatric and childhood cancer research.

Gabriella Miller was a Leesburg resident who died from a rare form of brain cancer at the age of 10.

Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) said, “The absence of pediatric research is a real problem for dealing with pediatric cancers and other conditions that affect our young people. In 2014, I worked together with then-Virginia House member Eric Cantor. We got the Gabriella Research Act passed.”

Congress has appropriated $12.6 million for the kids’ first program annually since fiscal year 2015, this legislation would make additional funding available to appropriators to further support pediatric and childhood cancer research.

According to Kaine, since President Barack Obama signed the original bill in 2014, $88.2 million has been directed to pediatric cancer research at the NIH through the Gabriella Miller Kids First Research program. Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10) introduced a version of the legislation in the House of Representatives in January.