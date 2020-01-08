K.C. Bohrer announces re-election for Morgan County Sheriff

"I want to progress the achievements I've made in Morgan County and don't want to digress into how things were before."

MORGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM)-A West Virginia man with over four decades of law enforcement experience since 1978 is hoping to continue his adventure as the Morgan County Sheriff. That man is the current sheriff, K.C. Bohrer.

“Since the time I was three years old, I wanted to be a police officer and my whole life that’s all I’ve ever done, that’s all I’ve ever known,” said Bohrer. “To be able to do things that I’ve done, go to the State Police Academy, go to the FBI Academy and work all these places to be able to come back to my home and take what I learned and serve my community is just extremely gratifying to me,” said Bohrer.

For three years as sheriff, one of Bohrer’s top goals were to reduce the escalating sale of heroin and other illegal drugs in Morgan County. Since 2016, his campaign was based on professionalism, accountability, and communication, which is still true to this day.

“Anything I do, I serve with my whole heart and 110% of myself and that’s how I plan to continue serving as sheriff,” said Bohrer. “If I get re-elected again, I plan to give the community my entire heart and soul into service the best I can.”

Bohrer normally is never spotted not in uniform, but for an interview, he wanted to wear unbiased clothing for ethical reasons.

“I’m in a suit today because running for re-election in West Virginia, ethics laws prohibit the candidate in using their position or implements in their office to appear as if they are being endorsed by the department,” said Bohrer.

One of the attributes Bohrer brings with him is a team of colleagues gathered over four decades in the tri-state area.

“In a small community like Morgan, to have friends in the federal and state government, even all the sheriffs in the surrounding communities are friends and these are the folks that I can call on a moment’s notice when we need extra manpower or resources,” said Bohrer.