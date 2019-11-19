Juveniles remain behind bars in manslaughter case

A Mount Airy man died following injuries sustained during an assault at the Great Frederick Fair

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The two teenage boys charged in the assault and subsequent death of a Mount Airy man, will remain behind bars. At least for now.

A Frederick County judge ruled Tuesday morning that the 15-year-old, who faces the more serious charges in the death of John Weed, 59, will have his release date revisited in approximately a month.

The 16-year-old, who faces assault charges, is set to return to court in two weeks.

There was no discussion regarding moving the cases to the adult court system.

The breakdown of charges are as follows: The 15-year-old has been charged with manslaughter, first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault.

The 16-year-old faces two counts of second-degree assault.

Previous report from September 25, 2019:

On Monday, the teen suspects appeared before Judge Julie Solt at the Frederick County Courthouse.

Prosecutors argued both the 15- and 16-year-old suspects should remain in custody at a Montgomery County Detention Center, citing their own safety and that of the public.

The teens’ parents gave emotional testimony before the court; acknowledging that their sons had made a mistake, but said “they were good kids.”

Ultimately, Solt ruled for the suspects to remain detained until an adjudication hearing scheduled for October.

The Frederick County State’s Attorney Charlie Smith, said during a press conference, Monday the 15-year-old suspect could face a manslaughter charge.

[Prosecutors] do not believe there was a specific intent to kill at [that] time.

The 16-year-old suspect is facing a second degree assault charge.

Both are expected to be charged as juveniles.

Smith said the 16-year-old first punched the man in the back of the head and the 15-year-old delivered a deadly blow to the man. He said the actions do not constitute a hate crime under Maryland law with the current information.

According to Smith, interactions between the victim and two suspects began with the suspects asking the victim for a dollar.

There is no cause of death yet for the victim, identified as John Weed, 59, of Mount Airy, Maryland. Solt required both suspects to remain in juvenile detention for the next 30 days.