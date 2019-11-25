Juvenile suspect in custody for series of burglaries and thefts

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — A 16-year-old suspect is in custody after police say he was involved in a series of burglaries and auto thefts in Montgomery County.

Police say the juvenile committed multiple thefts in the Wheaton area between November 13th and November 21st.

On the 13th, officers responded for a burglary alarm at the Lindsay Ford, on Veirs Mill Road. Surveillance video showed the suspect breaking a glass door, entering the showroom, and stealing a Mercedes vehicle. A short time later another alarm went off at the target just blocks away, video shows the suspect trying to break into the store. Then on November 21st, the suspect attempted to break into the dicks sporting goods at the Westfield Wheaton Mall, then attempted to break into a different car dealership just blocks away.

“The suspect went inside, searched some desks in the showroom area and then fled. In both incidents he used a rock to break the glass doors to gain entry,” said Sgt. Dan Helton, Montgomery County Police Department.

The suspect was later arrested and charged with burglary and auto theft related offenses. He is being held at the Montgomery County Juvenile Services Center.