Justice turns his attention to West Virginia’s nursing homes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM)– West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is turning his attention to Mountain State nursing homes after their coronavirus death toll total spiked over the weekend across the state.

On Friday, West Virginia’s death toll stood at 13, but since then, it’s nearly doubled in 72 hours to 24 deaths total.

Justice listed the ages of the residents who died ranging from 69 to 95. Out of the 11 deaths, five of them were affiliated with a Jackson County nursing home. The governor’s plan of action is to have the National Guard test every staff member and resident in every nursing home across the state, meaning testing 28,000 people.

“But what it will do, is lead us, it’ll lead us to save a whole lot more lives,” said Justice. “We’re the only state in the country that said it will test every nursing home and their staff.”

Justice believes the nursing home tests will take about a week.