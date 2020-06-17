Justice pleads with the public to continue to wear masks

"We aren't out of the thick of things yet."

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM)– West Virginia Governor Jim Justice took to social media Tuesday to plead with the public to continue to practice social distancing and wearing masks.

Governor Justice says he’s learning of little outbreaks in different communities, churches and families throughout the mountain state because people are going back to their normal lives. He reassures even though West Virginia has started their reopening phase, it does not mean all personal protective guidelines are thrown out.

“It can happen anywhere at any time,” said Justice. “This disease is still right here with us. Because of the inconvenience of wearing a mask or whatever it may be, we lose somebody, it’s a big price to pay.”

Last week, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced it would begin reopening 24 counties in the north– it’s the first step in the state’s tiered plan.