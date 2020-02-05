Jury selection underway in Orellana murder trial

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — A jury pool of 72 was whittled down on Tuesday afternoon for the murder trial of Julie Orellana, 47, of Gerrardstown for the slaying of her youngest daughter and attempted murder of her older daughter.

Orellana was arrested in September of 2018. When placed into custody, she was caught running through the woods near her Tall Pines Lane residence in the Glenwood Forest subdivision. According to testimony from the West Virginia State Police, she was carrying 9mm semiautomatic pistol, a bloodied steak knife and six page letter to her ex-husband and his fiancé. When advised by officers that her younger daughter survived her being shot, Orellana, according to police testimony, replied, “they were all supposed to die.”

Though she has already entered a guilty plea, she is asking the court for mercy which would make her eligible for parole after serving 15 years. If the court decides she is not eligible for mercy, she will spend the rest of her life behind bars.

Judge Lorensen hopes to seat the jury as early as Wednesday morning. Orellana is being represented by Homer Speaker, public defender for Berkeley County Circuit Court. In preliminary motions preceding jury selection, Lorensen ruled that photographs introduced into evidence by the prosecution need not be limited to the crime scene, that a collection of family photos of Orellana’s victims preceding the crime are relevant to the jury “as to who the victims are.”