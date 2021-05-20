“Jurassic Encounter” happening now in NoVA

CENTREVILLE, Va. (WDVM) — Bull Run Events Center in Centreville is hosting its first-ever dinosaur drive-thru, where families can load up the car to see an exhibit featuring over 75 animatronic dinosaurs.

Tickets are $49 per car and allow families to drive through the park for up to an hour and listen to an audio experience, detailing facts about each dinosaur.

“You will be able to see over 70 dinosaurs, big and small, and hatching. We have babies, we have mamas, we have daddies,” said “Dr. Bone Diggity.”

Visitors will experience an herbivore section of dinosaurs, then move onto the fossil section to see realistic dinosaur bones. The tour is completed with large carnivore dinosaurs and a gift shop, and you might even get to see the dinosaur wrangler in action.

The Jurassic Encounter will continue through the rest of the month and tickets can be purchased online here.