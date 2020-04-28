Junior Staff Program continues to thrive midst pandemic

"This program is moved online so kids can still benefit from it."

CASCADE, Md. (WDVM)– A program designed to teach young teenagers valuable job experience is moving online to continue to teach through the coronavirus pandemic.

The Junior Staff Program at the Fort Ritchie Community Center is designed for 12- to-17-year-old teens to develop communication, decision-making, and personal initiative skills needed for future adult careers. The program already has 150 teens enrolled but needed to move online due to social distancing standards.

“We literally designed it based on feedback that we got back from local businesses,” said Executive Director Buck Browning. “They said in many cases they felt like they were babysitting instead of employing. The kids didn’t know how to answer the phone properly, problem-solve or have a lot of confidence so we thought as the community center, what can we do about that.”

The students are also able to earn a stipend each week through the program.