Judge sides with D.C. church over Mayor’s executive order

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Capitol Hill Baptist Church can now hold in-person services again, after Judge Trevor McFadden ruled in it’s favor on October 9, 2020.

The church filed a lawsuit against Mayor Muriel Bowser and The District of Columbia on September 22, 2020, saying that the executive order disallowing services to be held violates Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

According to the Phase Two guidelines that are currently in place in the city, places of worship cannot hold outdoor or indoor services with attendance at more than 50 percent capacity, or 100 people. Capitol Hill Baptist Church has hundreds of members.

The church has been holding outdoor services in Virginia, according to the ruling. These services have been socially distanced and members have worn masks, but the church sited it as a major inconvenience for the members, many of whom do not have their own vehicles. The church released a statement on Twitter.

An update on our efforts to gather again in the District. pic.twitter.com/t0PCW3v75k — Capitol Hill Baptist Church (@chbcdc) October 10, 2020

Judge McFadden said the church can hold their services outside, as long as the congregation is keeping six feet of distance between themselves and is also wearing face coverings.