Judge order government to turn over files in 2017 Park Police shooting

The judge ordered the government to turn over the file by next week

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — A federal magistrate criticizes the government for refusing to turn over its investigative files in the death of a Virginia man who was shot by U.S. Park Police in 2017.

Bijan Ghaisar was shot by park police officers multiple times at the end of a stop-and-go on the George Washington Parkway.

At a hearing, the U.S. magistrate said the government had no right to withhold the file from Ghaisar’s family’s lawyers. The judge ordered the government to turn over the file by next week.

Government lawyers say turning over the file was delayed because the material was “sensitive and voluminous.”

Ghaisar’s family says they are feeling frustrated by the slow pace of the federal investigation.