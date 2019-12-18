Josh Sills enters transfer portal

Another Mountaineer will likely be moving on from the program after an injury cut his 2019 season short.

As originally reported by SEC Network’s Cole Cubelic, Josh Sills has entered the transfer portal after missing much of his redshirt junior 2019 season with an injury. The guard underwent surgery in September after injuring his shoulder, putting him out for the season.

Sills could move as a grad transfer with at least one year of eligibility remaining, however he may be able to add an additional year if he is granted a medical redshirt.

Sills started 24 of his 27 games at West Virginia as a guard. There were high hopes for his 2019 campaign, as he was on the watch list for the Outland Trophy after receiving All-Big 12 honors as a sophomore.