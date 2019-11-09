Jones sworn-in as Chief of Police

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County’s new police chief was sworn in during a ceremony this Friday afternoon.

Marcus Jones has been the department’s Acting Chief for the last seven months during the county’s search for a chief. After a long process and evaluating multiple candidates, the County Executive and Council decided Jones was the right fit for the job.

He’s been with MCPD for the last 34 years. Both the chief and the county executive are looking forward to what’s next for Montgomery County Police.

“We have to really get our executive staff into place, that’s one of the first things. I’ll be working hard to get that done. We’ll be working on a lot of community engagement, bringing that to the forefront, those will be our challenges,” said Chief Jones.

“We talked about doing community-oriented policing training for all of our officers, not just the community teams, but all of our officers because all of our officers interact with the community. All the officers need those skills. Marcus and I talked about the need for more mental health support for police officers,” said county executive Marc Elrich.

The Montgomery County Council voted unanimously for Jones to take the chief spot on Monday.