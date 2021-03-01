Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses heading to D.C. metro region

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

(WDVM) — Doses of the highly anticipated Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are on their way to states across the nation after the FDA granted an emergency use authorization for the shot over the weekend.

This is the third vaccine to get a EUA after Pfizer and Moderna received the OK back in December. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine’s one-and-done approach and 72 percent efficacy rate are fueling the hype surrounding these shots.

Where exactly are those sought-after doses going and how many of them are coming to our region? We’re breaking down the numbers for the first shipments of the new vaccine.

49,600 doses are heading to Maryland this week.

Gov. Ralph Northam of Virginia says 69,000 doses are coming to the Commonwealth.

West Virginia is preparing to receive 15,000 doses in the next several days.

We’re working to confirm just how many doses the District is expecting in its first shipment.

Maryland officials say all of the doses from their first shipment will be allocated across the state this week.