Job fair brings opportunities for health industry in Northern Virginia

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) – On Wednesday, the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority and Work in Northern Virginia hosted a Virtual Health and Care Job Fair Wednesday.

The event included more than 30 employers, including Inova Health System, Sunrise Senior Living, Home Instead, ServiceSource, and the Fairfax County government, to name a few.

Job seekers had access to be interviewed for hundreds of jobs in health and care for older adults and persons with disabilities. Organizers said events like this are crucial in assisting the industry that is in high demand.

“There’s just a huge shortage in our workforce to help meet the demands that are out there, and the pandemic did not help that. We’re trying to do our part to help,” said Michael Batt, Director of Talent Initiative, Fairfax County Economic Development Authority.

Careers fairs will be available throughout the upcoming year. For more information on future events, visit www.fairfaxcountyeda.org.