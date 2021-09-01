Jefferson Day Report Center lands another award for community corrections

RANSON, W.Va. (WDVM) — Community corrections programs run out of the Jefferson Day Report Center have received special statewide recognition across West Virginia.

The Jefferson programs, among the dozens of counties statewide, earned top honors for the second time in the past nine years for helping released inmates transition into the workplace and become productive, self-supporting citizens.

Kelly Franklin, who heads the Jefferson programs, said the distinction would not have been possible without the broad community support her programs have received.

“Community partnerships have been especially important over the past year and especially through this pandemic. We’ve partnered with many agencies such as Jefferson County Community Ministries, Shepherdstown Shares and Faith Feeding Freedom out of Martinsburg,” said Franklin.

The award presented to the Jefferson Day Report Center is named in honor of retired Ohio County Circuit Court Judge Marty Gaughan, a champion of community corrections programs in the state.