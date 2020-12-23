Jefferson Day Report Center is “secret Santa” to the community

RANSON, W. Va. (WDVM) — In the eastern panhandle the Jefferson Day Report Center has been especially busy this Christmas season.

It may not look like Santa’s workshop. But in Jefferson County, Santa has a big heart. The Jefferson Day Report Center has a proud reputation for helping those on probation get their lives on track. And in meeting some difficult challenges, the staff wanted Santa to reward them at Christmas.



“Our staff here decided to help our clients by giving them some basic necessities and asking what their Christmas wishes were,” says Kelly Franklin who runs the center. “We were able to raise $7,000 between monetary donations and goods.”

And for many served by the day report center, the Santa here is pretty special.



“We had a client come in yesterday who had three little girls,” says Amanda Bowers, who works with Franklin, “and he was very grateful for his gift. He just kept saying ‘oh my goodness, oh my goodness, thank you.'”

And for many served by the center, basic necessities as Christmas gifts are greatly appreciated.



“Many of our clients ask for basic necessities that we often take for granted,” says Franklin. “So each family that we provide a gift to this year received a laundry basket, laundry detergent, dish liquid, and paper towels.”

State Senator John Unger represents the district where the center is located and praises its generosity and service to the community during the holiday.



“This is the Christmas spirit, even with the pandemic and everything that’s happening with us,” says Unger, “the addiction epidemic, the struggles that people are still coming together and supporting each other.”







