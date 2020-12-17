Jefferson County, West Virginia in storm recovery mode

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — In the wake of the midweek snowstorm that hit West Virginia’s eastern panhandle especially hard, emergency crews have been out in Jefferson County to make roads safe.

The day after the storm, under sunny skies, officials are getting their bearings as they shovel out up to a foot of snow. State highway crews have been able to clear primary roads but many secondary roads remain icy in spots. A number of area events have been canceled in the region such as live racing at the Charles Town horse track.

Stephen Allen is head of Jefferson County Emergency Management and says that “from 11 o’clock a.m. as the snow fell until one o’clock there were 24 accidents — only one or two were with injury — but 24 accidents in Jefferson County in that two hour period.”

On the quiet residential streets of Shepherdstown, things were not so frenetic. In the afternoon sun residents broke their cabin fever and were ready to get on with their daily routines.

“You know it’s really not that bad. It seems like it’s a little more severe simply because we’ve not had snow in a while. But, you know, we got the forecast and I think we lucked out,” said Dawn Fye, a longtime Shepherdstown resident.

Meanwhile, emergency services chief Allen is regrouping from the all-consuming snowfall distractions. With the coronavirus, this is an especially busy time for him to help the county health department.

“Right now, simply, we are trying to still clear out,” says Allen, “as well as make up the time that we lost yesterday in working because of the snow.”

Temperatures are not expected to moderate in the next few days so motorists are advised to proceed with extreme caution.

Allen says county services were complicated by having to shut down COVID-19 testing sites because of the inclement weather.