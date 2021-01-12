Jefferson County school board hearing set for Wednesday on two employees’ participation in events at the Capitol

Dan Casto is representing two Jefferson County School employees placed on administrative leave for their participation in last week’s demonstrations in the Nation’s Capital.

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) – Things are moving quickly in the case of those two Jefferson County school employees placed on administrative leave after they returned from last Wednesday’s events in the nation’s Capitol.

A federal lawsuit in the suspension of the two employees is pending. Dan Casto is the lawyer representing the two employees.

Alleged social media posts are also at issue. Casto says the two have filed a federal civil rights suit in the northern district of West Virginia against school superintendent, Dr. Bondy Shay Gibson.

“The bus drivers suspended in Jefferson County were suspended for one reason and one reason only, which is they support Donald Trump. Dr. Gibson has retaliated against them for the exercise of their Constitutional rights,” says Casto.

Casto says since the administrative action over the weekend one of the employees has been cleared. And Casto anticipates charges against the other employee will be cleared as the school board proceeds with a midweek hearing.

“It’s become more and more clear as the days go by,” says Casto, “that Dr. Gibson is an activist and abused her position to intimidate low-level employees in the Jefferson County schools from exercising their First Amendment right.”

The school board will hold a hearing Wednesday morning. WDVM reporter Emily Yinger will be on the scene. As for the federal court case, it will be heard in the courtroom of Chief U.S. District Judge Gina Groh.