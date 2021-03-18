Jefferson County Museum, rich in region’s history, reopening after closing during pandemic

Sarah Huston is Curator & Outreach Coordinator for the Jefferson County Museum in Charles Town, West Virginia. After a year of pandemic, she is ready to reopen the museum, rich in the region’s history, to the public.

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — In West Virginia’s eastern panhandle, the Jefferson County Museum is slowly reopening after these many long months being closed because of the pandemic.

In a town named after George Washington’s brother, there is a lot of history to share. Because of the pandemic, the Jefferson County Museum has been shut down for the past year, an eastern panhandle institution since 1965. Restrictions are slowly being lifted.

“We’re just so excited to welcome people back to the museum and give them an opportunity to learn about the rich history here in Jefferson County,” said Sarah Huston, curator.

Some pieces featured in the museum are from the home of former President Buchanan’s wife, Harriett Lane, the John Brown crusade against slavery and the home of Frank Buckles, American’s last World War I veteran.

“It goes back from Native Americans all the way up from World War I, World War II,” said Huston. “We have textiles and documents and photographs and other objects. We really have something for everyone here at the museum.”

“We’re hopeful with things changing from the pandemic,” Huston said, “and we’ll be able to put on more events again, do new exhibits to encourage people to come back and visit the museum.”

The museum is preparing a captivating exhibit about John Brown’s experience in Jefferson County. The museum’s collection also includes a range of artifacts and documents from early Native American life in the region and 18th-century colonization.