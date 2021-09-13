Jefferson County mourns loss of former Sheriff Pete Dougherty

West Virginia is remembering fondly former Jefferson County Sheriff Pete Dougherty who passed away Sunday night at his home in Florida.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia’s eastern panhandle is mourning the loss of former Jefferson County Sheriff Pete Dougherty.

Doughterty became sheriff by appointment in 2013 and was eventually elected in his own right. He had previously been a magistrate and probation supervisor at the Veterans Administration. He died late Sunday at his home in Florida.

Maria Lorensen worked with Dougherty on Capitol Hill and has remained close to him here at home. She says Doughterty was always thinking about helping others.

“In every aspect of his life he found a way to serve, whether it was the people of Jefferson County, the veterans of our nation, his church community, our hospice community,” said Lorensen.

Dougherty is survived by his wife, three children and grandchildren.