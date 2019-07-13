Jefferson County jury found Mills guilty of first-degree murder

"Her son now has to be raised without his mother."

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM)– The Ranson woman accused of kicking and shoving another woman out of a moving vehicle was found guilty of first-degree murder Friday night.



34-year-old Shannon Mills was found guilty of the first-degree murder of 27-year-old Christina Crawford after a drug deal went wrong back in August 2018. Driver 30-year-old Mark Carter sped away with Crawford hanging onto his passenger side door and several witnesses testified to seeing Mills prevent Crawford from getting inside.



Crawford fell from the vehicle and died from severe brain trauma.



“She could walk in a room and just make everybody smile,” said Crawford’s Mother Mary Crawford. “She was more worried about pleasing other people than herself. She was just a beautiful and loving and just loved life, and she adored her 3-year-old son who now has to grow up without his mom. His birthday is July 15th and he just wants to send kisses to his mommy.”



Mills was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

