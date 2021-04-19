Jefferson County environmental activists take agenda high profile

Maura Ross (left) and Morgan Wisniewski Sell lead the Eastern Panhandle Green Coalition pushing for a sustainable energy and environmental policy in West Virginia.

RANSON, W.Va. (WDVM) — The West Virginia legislature just concluded its session for this year, and eastern panhandle environmental activists are engaging their coalition for public policy favoring “green energy.”

They point to the new federal infrastructure bill in congress as a blueprint for clean, sustainable communities.

Morgan Wisniewski Sell with the Eastern Panhandle Green Coalition said, “What we’re working for is to bring new economic growth to the state of West Virginia.”

West Virginia, they say, has a very important player in Washington to advance interests that can reduce greenhouse gases and fossil fuel consumption which, they believe, will ultimately set the economy back.

Maura Ross, another coalition leader, added, “Senator [Joe] Manchin is the most important senator right now which is fantastic for West Virginia but that also comes with a responsibility. So we really need to reach out to him on important issues such as sustainable economic development and also environmental protection.”

The coalition is planning a major rally in Jefferson County this Friday to support a clean energy agenda.