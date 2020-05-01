Jefferson County Delegate talks West Virginia economy during COVID-19

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice gave the green light Thursday to proceed with plans to phase in business openings.

This comes as the rate of positive tests for the coronavirus has remained below the three percent mark in the state for a third consecutive day. Bans on elective medical procedures are being lifted and, as of this coming Monday, small businesses with fewer than ten employees may open their doors, along with professional services such as hair and nail salons, barber shops and dog groomers, under certain perimeters. Outdoor restaurant dining is also permitted, along with funeral and church services limited in size. The plan has the approval of a member of the House Finance Committee representing the eastern panhandle. All business that plan to reopen must continue social distancing, face coverings and sanitizing.

Delegate Paul Espinosa says the fiscal condition of state government depends on rebuilding a steady business climate.

“If this economic downturn continues associated with the pandemic,” says Espinosa, “West Virginia could face somewhere in the range of about a 40 percent reduction in revenue — state revenues — for the fiscal year .”

Espinosa says education, health and social services and public safety would feel the brunt of those budget cuts.

