Jefferson County bed-and-breakfasts buck the decline in tourism during the pandemic

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — Among the casualties of the coronavirus pandemic is the dramatic drop in tourism, but one couple in West Virginia’s eastern panhandle is bucking that trend.

Cathy and Bryan Gray own a bed-and-breakfast in scenic Harpers Ferry, and have now acquired a new property in neighboring Shepherdstown — another B-and-B, the Thomas Shepherd Inn.

While Covid-19 has made prospective travelers skittish about hitting the road, their close proximity to the booming Washington, DC market is convenient. The owners say both communities in Jefferson County give visitors a “safe sense of escape” while still being close to home.

“We found that even with the pandemic people were trying to get out of the city just to get out by themselves and enjoy nature and be outside,” said Cathy Gray.

The Grays say that a lot of their guests are bicyclists who overnight in the B-and-B’s, which are just off the popular C & O Canal trail along the Potomac River.