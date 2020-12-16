Jefferson County “Beards for the Brave” supports nonprofit child advocacy work

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — A team of “champions for kids” is grateful for the community support it has received this holiday season from the eastern panhandle.

The nonprofit child advocacy center assists law enforcement with forensic “interviews” of children in sensitive abuse and neglect cases, giving children a safe environment to work with the police. The center’s team of specialists provides support services for families under stress when their circumstances are to be considered in the court system. To celebrate the center’s work, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department’s “Beards for the Brave” campaign raises funds for the center’s work — deputies are allowed to grow facial hair – a departure from dress code — to support the child advocates.

“We work hand in hand with Child Protective Services, law enforcement and prosecution from start to finish in cases, including working with the family,” says Ami Sirbaugh with the child advocacy center.

The Beards-for-the-Brave fundraising drive has collected $36,000 dollars this holiday season to support the nonprofit’s work.