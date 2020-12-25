Jeeps for Georgie organizer reflects on record-setting turnout in Christmas spirit

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — The hundreds of Jeeps that rallied in Berkeley County Wednesday night was a tremendous gesture of love and support for a four-year-old in his battle with brain cancer.

The “Jeeps for Georgie” parade cheered the spirits of the Hedgesville patient who came home for the Christmas holidays from St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, where he has been treated for more than a year. A GoFundMe page for Georgie has generated support from across the globe.

Mara Bauserman, organizers of Jeeps for Georgie, said “they could easily just come and deliver a Christmas wish to this little warrior. I mean, people from Wisconsin, Michigan — it just didn’t matter. It was just a tank of gas. A 20-hour drive. They were willing to do that just to feel part of this Christmas spirit for Georgie.”

The rally may be registered in the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest Jeep parade ever.