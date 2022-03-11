ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Small businesses tell WDVM25 they are dealing with a ‘delivery dilemma’.

High fuel costs are taking a bite out of the bottom lines of businesses in more ways than one. After two years of a pandemic, it has these business owners wondering if these gas prices will be the reason they finally close their doors for good.

“My biggest fear is to close the business down. You can lose everything you have in life,” said Jawad Abbasi, owner of Kabobistan restaurant on Columbia Pike.

According to Abbasi, on a typical day, he receives 150 ticket orders. Since the jump at the pump, he says those numbers have gone down by more than half.

“I don’t know how long this is going to last,” he said. “If this is long like the pandemic, I don’t think we can continue the business anymore.”

Across town, Medium Rare restaurant owner Mark Bucher tells me the hospitality industry can’t seem to catch a break.

“It’s the gut punch to the restaurant industry after the first right hook and the left jab,” said Bucher. “We’ve been through two years of COVID. We were just coming back.”

Many small business owners now have to decide whether to pass along rising costs.

“I already asked my customers, ‘If I raise prices by a dollar or two, would you come back?’ He said no. He straight up said no,” said Abbassi.

“The last two weeks, we’ve seen a 20-35 percent dip in traffic,” said Bucher.

Food delivery service DoorDash confirms it is offering drivers a discount on gas and other car maintenance. However, the low driver availability is resulting in high wait times for customers.

“We make the food in 15 minutes, but there’s no driver for like 45 minutes, the food gets cold…I don’t think it’s worth their time, the car, the gas, the mileage,” said Abbasi.

The pain from the pump goes beyond the restaurant industry. Columbia Pike Laundry owner Daniel Logan says pouring more gas into his delivery vans ultimately leads to more money pouring out of his clients’ pockets.

“Obviously, we have to keep our vans on the road,” said Logan. “We’ve announced a price increase earlier this month. We can hang on for a little bit, and take the brunt of that increase, but we have to pass it on.”

Logan says his prices increased by 8 percent, but it’s only a temporary solution.

“One thing I don’t want to do is have a price increase every month,” said Logan. “I don’t want to do that. My customers are like family.”

So are his employees, and these gas prices could result in them being let go.

“When you talk about layoffs, that’s not something we want to do. We’ll figure it out,” said Logan.