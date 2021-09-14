Italy-based manufacturer expanding operations in Jefferson County, West Virginia

Dennis Jarvis II, head of the Jefferson County (W.Va.) Development Authority, says the expansion of operations at the Te-Ma manufacturing facility shows confidence from the Italian-based employer in the region.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — A Jefferson County manufacturer is investing $7 million to expand its operations.

Technologies and Materials — the Italian company known as Te-Ma — will immediately add 15 new jobs for production of residential and commercial building materials and a line of soil erosion control systems for structures. 15 new jobs will be added to the current workforce at Te-Ma’s 42,000 square-foot facility. Plans call for expansion of the warehouse too for raw materials storage and additional inventory.

“They’re very sustainable,” said Dennis Jarvis II, Director of the Jefferson County Economic Development Authority. “They’re very environmentally conscious and this allows them to have one additional investment made in America from a foreign based company. We’re very excited.”

Te-Ma anticipates future investment growth in Jefferson County. West Virginia is the company’s first location in the U.S. It broke ground there in 2018.