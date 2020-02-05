‘It was thrilling’: Local mayor reflects on being a guest to State of the Union

THURMONT, Md (WDVM) — In the audience of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday was a local, small-town mayor who says the experience was a highlight of his life.

Thurmont Mayor John Kinnaird says he got the ‘golden ticket’ to attend the national address as a guest of Representative Jaime Raskin.

“I think the highlight of the whole thing, to me, was to be a witness to history,” Kinnaird explained, “You have a president who’s under impeachment…and President Trump, love him or hate him, everything he says people around the world listen to.”

In excitement, Kinnaird said he clung onto every word the president spoke, and though he doesn’t agree entirely with the trump’s policies, he says it’s important to respect everyone’s political opinion.

“Even if we don’t agree with each other, we need to have respect for each other. Without respect, you just can’t get along with anybody,” Kinnaird said.

As the president boasted about the nation’s economic success, that prosperity is occasionally felt in Thurmont.

“If the economy is doing good, most people are doing better. People work all kinds of jobs in Thurmont, and they may be involved in a job that requires some trade deal with China, or Canada or Mexico. All those things benefit all of us as a whole, but not necessarily individuals in the town of Thurmont,” Kinnaird explained.