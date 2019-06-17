Winchester Fire and Rescue hires new chief

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Winchester Fire and Rescue has hired William Garrett as its new chief.
Garrett has been in the fire service for over 30 years, starting at the Fairfax County Fire Department.
