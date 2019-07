Gibson and Miller talk about the I-270 project, Franchot's remarks on Alabama's abortion laws and Hogan announcing that he will not be running for president

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — WFMD’s Dianah Gibson and Bob Miller talk about the I-270 and Capital Beltway project, Comptroller Peter Franchot’s remarks on Alabama’s abortion laws and Gov. Hogan announcing that he will not be running for president in 2020.