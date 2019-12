HAGERSTOWN (WDVM) — As we’re approaching the season of giving, caring, and family, you can make a difference in the future of your community.

Join us on December 3rd for the Weis Day of Giving Telethon, benefiting the efforts of local United Way Chapters.

Leslie Demott, Branding Chair for United Way of Washington County, discussed how you can make a difference.

You can donate by calling 844-727-7771 or text WDVMgives to 41444, and donate at our website at localDVM.com