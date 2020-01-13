Veterans Voices returns to WDVM (Part 2)

Issues & Insiders

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — WDVM is gearing up for another edition of WDVM’s Veterans Voices with Ross Simpson.

In a one hour program, we remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country’s freedom.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania
More Issues & Insiders

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories