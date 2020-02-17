Thurmont Mayor, John Kinnaird

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — John Kinnaird, Thurmont Mayor, discusses the town’s new plan to invest more than $7 million dollars into repairing aged and damaged sewer lines.
Kinnaird also discusses other news happening in Thurmont, Maryland.
