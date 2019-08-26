The latest on the Doleman Heritage Black Museum

Issues & Insiders

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAGERSTOWN (WDVM) — This has been a historic year for the Doleman Black heritage museum.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the Doleman collection and the 10th year of being a nonprofit.

To top it off, a new building has been bought.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Issues & Insiders

Trending Stories