SOTU guest Thurmont Mayor, John Kinnaird

Issues & Insiders

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — He is a Republican Mayor of a small town in Northern Frederick County, Maryland.

Thurmont Mayor, John Kiannird was a guest to President’s Trump State of the Union for Democratic Maryland Congressman, Jamie Raskin.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Issues & Insiders

Trending Stories