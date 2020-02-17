SOTU guest Thurmont Mayor, John Kinnaird

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — He is a Republican Mayor of a small town in Northern Frederick County, Maryland.
Thurmont Mayor, John Kiannird was a guest to President’s Trump State of the Union for Democratic Maryland Congressman, Jamie Raskin.
