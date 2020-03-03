Patsy Shaffer, Executive Director of The Ranch (Part 1)

Issues & Insiders

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — To start, new leadership has come to a drug and alcohol treatment center in Frederick and plans hint at expanding resources.


WDVM’s Michelle Horst spoke to the new Executive Director of The Ranch, Patsy Shaffer.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Issues & Insiders

Trending Stories