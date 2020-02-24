New CEO/President of United Way of Washington County, Heather Guessford (Part 2)

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The United Way of Washington County Board has announced that Washington County’s own Heather Guessford as their new President & CEO at the end of January.
Guessford discusses upcoming events including Day of Caring.
