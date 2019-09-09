HAGERSTOWN (WDVM) — Mothers, daughters, grandmothers, best friends, and neighbors are gearing up for Girls Incorporated annual event, Muddy Mamas.
Director of Development, Shana Ruff, discuss what all about the event will be held on September 14th.
