HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — After 110 years, the Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy. Officials report what lead to the decision was the sex abuse lawsuit that the organization is facing.

Rob Stone is the Scout Executive and CEO of the Mason-Dixon Council for Boy Scouts of America.

Stone said that this has been in the works for some time, but he was given a 30-minute notice before the news was shared.