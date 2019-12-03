Juli Briskman talks about an action that changed her world

HAGERSTOWN (WDVM) — Juli Briskman was known around the nation as the woman who “gave the bird” to the President’s motorcade.

Briskman talks about what led up to the event as well as what happened after and what led her to run for local office.

